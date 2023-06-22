Roundup: Retail predictions / Automatic truck brakes / Cybersecurity clinics 

Weaker spending: Investors and a wide range of retailers are taking a dim view of the remainder of 2023 and expect consumers to buckle under pressure from inflation. Macy’s, Target and Dollar General are warning investors about weaker sales through the rest of the year as consumers shift their spending to essentials. Investors themselves have sold off shares of key retailers. Read more.

Crash prevention: The government will require heavy trucks and buses to include automatic emergency braking equipment within five years, the federal traffic safety agency said today, estimating it will prevent nearly 20,000 crashes and save at least 155 lives a year. Read more.

Google contributing $20M: Google is investing $20 million to expand the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics, which are similar to free medical and legal aid clinics, across the country. At the clinics, students will be introduced to careers in the sector while helping defend small government offices, rural hospitals and nonprofits from hacking. Read the full story.