Roundup: Remote work / Redistricting / Ochsner pediatric clinic 

Still favored: Nearly 50% of workers in the U.S. say they would take up to a 5% pay cut to continue to work remotely at least part time post-pandemic, according to a new survey conducted by Owl Labs and Global Workplace Analytics. About 25% surveyed also say they would quit their jobs if they couldn’t work remotely, and about 70% say they’ve found attending virtual meetings far less stressful than being in an office alongside their colleagues. Read the full story from USA Today.

Shifting seats: Central Louisiana, including Alexandria and the surrounding regions, is at risk of potentially losing its current congressional representative and seeing its state legislative seats move farther south during the state’s upcoming political redistricting process. But local residents are divided over whether the political changes would be a step in the right direction. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Opening: Ochsner Baton Rouge this morning announced it has fully opened its new pediatric clinic inside Ochsner Medical Complex–The Grove, WAFB-TV reports. The public announcement of the clinic opening was made via a Facebook video highlighting the clinic space this morning. The new space, which accounts for approximately 18,000 square feet and nearly the entire fifth floor of the building, combines pediatricians with pediatric specialty services all under one roof. Read more.