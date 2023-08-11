Roundup: Record LSU commencement / Emerge awards / Retail theft crackdown 

Handing out diplomas: LSU awarded 1,039 degrees to graduates today, the highest-ever number of degrees awarded during summer commencement. The previous record was 969 graduates in summer 2021. Read about the summer 2023 class from LSU.

Volunteer Activists: The Emerge Center is planning to hold its 2023 Volunteer Activists awards luncheon on Nov. 9 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center to honor 10 area residents who give their time and talents to organizations across our community, above and beyond volunteer requirements. Get more information about the event and this year’s honorees here.

Organized crime: While Louisiana hasn’t seen much action on this front, nine other states have passed laws cracking down on organized retail theft this year, and Congress is also considering federal action. At the same time, national retailers like Walmart are threatening to shut down stores and raise prices if they don’t feel like the problem is being addressed. Read the full story from CNBC.