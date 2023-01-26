Roundup: Pregnancy expenses / Lee Michaels / Mortgage rates  

Cost-sharing bill: State Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, has filed a bill to make fathers pay at least half of pregnancy-related expenses in Louisiana. Frieman of Abita Springs says his House Bill 5 “is a matter of fundamental fairness.” Current law requires parents to provide financial child support, but only after the baby is born. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

10th store: Baton Rouge-based Lee Michaels today announced plans to open its 10th location in April. The new San Antonio store will be the brand’s third in that city, and will open as Lee Michaels marks 45 years in business.

Falling: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell to its lowest level in more than four months, giving some relief to homebuyers faced with higher prices for just about everything, including homes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched down to 6.13% from 6.15% last week. Read more.