Roundup: Plans for Hard Rock hotel / Satellite internet / Consumer price index 

Controlled demo: A month ago, the under-construction Hard Rock hotel in New Orleans’ French Quarter partially collapsed, killing three and injuring dozens. Now, The News Star reports, city officials announced that the entire 18-story structure would be imploded. Engineers hired by the owners of the building said it will take nine-weeks to demolish the buildings and then three months to remove the debris. A controlled demolition, according to New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell, is the only safe way to bring down the damaged building. Read the full story.

High-speed internet: Several companies are moving forward with plans to launch thousands of internet-beaming satellites to low-Earth orbit. SpaceX, Amazon, OneWeb and others are betting on these satellites in the hopes they will help tap them into underserved markets, Axios reports. On Monday, SpaceX launched its second batch of 60 Starlink satellites to orbit. Read the full story.

Price check: The Labor Department said today that its consumer price index rose 0.4% in October after a flat reading in September. Gasoline prices, after drops in August and September, jumped 3.7% last month. Excluding volatile energy and food prices, so-called core consumer inflation rose just 0.2% in October. Overall consumer prices rose 1.8% over the past year, just below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Core prices increased 2.3%. Read the full report.