Roundup: Plane crash / Barbecue / Under Armour

Surgeon killed: Lucius Doucet, a well-known Baton Rouge plastic surgeon, died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Wednesday. Doucet took off in a single-engine Beechcraft V35 just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday from the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales. Two unidentified passengers were also on board. Read more from WVLA-TV.

New eats: Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a chain of Texas-style barbecue restaurants, opened a new Baton Rouge location on Creek Centre Drive on Wednesday. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday. Read the full announcement.

Restructuring: Sportswear brand Under Armour announced on Thursday that it is embarking on its second restructuring plan in four years. Shares dropped 16% to $5.74 in premarket trading, and the stock has declined 23% since the beginning of the year. Under Armour has one store in the Capital Region, which is in the Tanger outlet mall in Gonzales. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.