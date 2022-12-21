Roundup: Phillips 66 refinery / Rebooking flights / Netflix passwords  

Acquisition: Harvest MidStream today announced it has entered into an agreement with Phillips 66 to purchase the Belle Chasse Terminal, formerly the Alliance Refinery, in Plaquemines Parish. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition is expected to close in early 2024. Phillips 66 announced plans to close the refinery in November 2021. The facility sits on more than 3,000 acres and has 1 million barrels of storage capacity and two crude oil loading docks.

Fees waived: A number of major airlines are waiving the usual fees and fare differences for travelers looking to rebook their trips this holiday season ahead of dangerous winter weather. Travelers can also attempt to leave a little earlier without cost concerns. Axios has a list of which airlines are participating.

Cracking down: Netflix has said it will put an end to people using passwords they borrow from family members or friends in 2023, asking people who share accounts to pay to do so. The company expects to begin rolling out the change in the U.S. early in the year. The effort is part of Netflix’s answer to slowing growth, especially in the U.S. market. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.