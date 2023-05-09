Roundup: Overtime fraud / Louisiana schools / Disney premiere  

Missing money: Fabian Blache III, executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, allegedly received nearly $300,000 in overtime pay he was not entitled to between October 2017 and July 2021, according to a report from the State Inspector General’s office. Blache was placed on administrative leave in 2021 and is also accused of sexual harassment and of improperly spending more than $5,000 of taxpayer funds so he and his wife could travel to South Africa. See the full report.

New ranking: Louisiana ranked 41st for pre-K-12 education in the latest state rankings from U.S. News & World Report, marking a significant improvement over the last several years. Since 2019, Louisiana has moved from 46th to 41st for pre-K-12 education, the report shows. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Filmed in Baton Rouge: A movie filmed in Baton Rouge at Celtic Studios is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service Friday. Crater is an adventure story about a boy raised on a lunar colony who is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father, according to a description of the movie. Read more about the movie from WAFB-TV.