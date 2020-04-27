Roundup: Oil prices / Census slowdown / ‘Tiger King’ bill 

Overstock: Oil slumped below $13 a barrel again as swelling global crude stockpiles made it more difficult for leading producers to balance the market by curbing output, Bloomberg reports. Futures in New York slid as much as 24%, snapping a four-day gain. While U.S. drilling is sliding and Saudi Arabia has started reducing output ahead of the start date for OPEC+ supply cuts, an immense glut of oil means storage tanks are close to capacity around the world. Read the full story.

Repercussions: The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states, WAFB-TV reports.

From TV to D.C.: With the nation on coronavirus lockdown, America was captivated by Joe Maldonado-Passage—a.k.a. Joe Exotic—the gun-toting, polyamorous, country-singing star of the Netflix smash hit Tiger King who once ran an Oklahoma zoo that housed up to 200 tigers. The Washington Post reports at least some of the 64 million viewers of the documentary series were also inspired to call for change from Congress: Lawmakers have been hearing from constituents eager to pass a long-stalled bill that would put roadside animal parks out of business. Read the full story.