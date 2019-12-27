Roundup: New Year’s Eve rides / Retailers in trouble / Record returns 

Stay safe: In an effort to prevent injuries, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is offering free Uber rides home on New Year’s Eve in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport, WBRZ-TV reports. Those interested can click here to sign up for a free Uber ride online. After signing up, the firm will send you a unique code on New Year’s Eve and cover up to $25 of a ride. Read the full story.

On thin ice: As of Dec. 5, Moody’s listed 17 major retail or apparel companies with credit ratings of Caa1 or lower, the level at which companies are considered a big risk for lenders, USA Today reports. These retailers are gearing up for a crucial 2020 that could make or break their survival: JCPenney, Rite Aid, Sears, Neiman Marcus, J.Crew, David’s Bridal, Sears, Kmart, Forever 21, Pier 1 Imports. Read the full story.

Shipping: United Parcel Service Inc, expects returned packages to hit a record high following this year’s holiday shipping season, as consumers shopped more online, Reuters reports. UPS said it expects to process 1.9 million returns on Jan. 2, up 26% from a year earlier and a seventh-consecutive annual record. Read the full story.