Roundup: New YWCA facility / College grants / Voodoo Fest

September move: YWCA of Greater Baton Rouge today announced it has purchased a new location at 8130 Kelwood Avenue to expand its programs and services. The 12,000-square-foot property covers 1.8 acres. YWCA will use the location as an early child care center for over 200 students and pregnant mothers, as well as administrative offices for programs related to the organization’s bail fund, domestic violence prevention, rental housing assistance, social justice and many other programs. After minor renovations, the organization is expected to move into the facility by September of this year.

Career training: A program that will allow adults to secure grants to pay for education and training through the Louisiana Community and Technical College System for high-demand careers won final legislative passage this week, The Daily Advertiser reports. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the bill into law, which will trigger grants of up to $3,200 per year with a two-year, $6,400 cap beginning in the summer of 2022. Read the full story.

Canceled: As live music and festivals begin to return, with many scheduling dates this fall, organizers of one of New Orleans’ most popular events, Voodoo Fest, tweeted on Thursday morning that the event will “take a pause” in 2021 and return in 2022, WAFB-TV reports. Organizers say ticket holders will receive an email with information about rollover and refund options. See the full story.