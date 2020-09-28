Roundup: Mike Foster / Free Enterprise Awards / LSU researchers 

Ex-governor ailing: Mike Foster, Louisiana’s 53rd governor, has entered hospice care at the age of 90. Sources close to the former governor confirmed Foster’s situation with WBRZ-TV and said it was not related to COVID-19. The former senator and Shreveport native first took the office of governor in 1996 and won re-election without a runoff.

Deadline: This is the last week to nominate a business for LABI’s annual Free Enterprise Awards, which honor members who demonstrate exemplary commitment to the state’s business climate and who play an integral role in their local communities’ growth and sustainability. All LABI members are eligible and the selection committee will determine winners based on the content of the application materials. You can make nominations here.

Microplastics: An LSU-based research team is taking a look at the possible health consequences of microplastics, which are found in most households and can become airborne. LSU chemical engineering professors Bhuvnesh Bharti and Kalliat T. Valsaraj were awarded $300,000 by the National Science Foundation Chemistry Division to explore the impact of microplastics. WAFB-TV has the full story.