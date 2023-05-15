Roundup: Mid City Mart / Consumer debt / Keeping cars longer 

SOLD: ExxonMobil-branded gas station Mid-City Mart on Florida Boulevard across from the Greyhound bus station sold for $1.37 million this week, according to a report from Elifin Realty. The buyers were JBH Holdings LLC of Baton Rouge and RBC Capital LLC of Atlanta.

Getting redder Total consumer debt hit a new high in the first quarter of 2023, pushing past $17 trillion even amid a sharp pullback in home borrowing. The total for borrowing across all categories hit $17.05 trillion, an increase of nearly $150 billion, or 0.9% during the January-to-March period, the New York Federal Reserve reported today. That pushed total indebtedness up about $2.9 trillion from the pre-COVID period ending in 2019. Read more from CNBC.

Still rolling: Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on U.S. roads hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility. Sedans are even older—13.6 years on average. Driving this shift is surging car prices and interest rates over the past few years. Read the full story.