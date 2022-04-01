Roundup: LSU venture challenge / Vehicle standards / Schools security

Business competition: The three finalists for LSU’s J. Terrell Brown Venture Challenge will compete before a panel of judges and a live audience April 20. The Venture Challenge is a business plan competition open to all on-campus LSU students and alumni who are operating businesses or launching new ventures. The judges will determine how to divide $25,000 among the three finalists based on the live pitches. Get more information about the event and see past winners here.

Miles per gallon: New vehicles sold in the US will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026 under new rules unveiled Friday by the government. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its fuel economy requirements will undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump. The new requirements increase gas mileage by 8% per year for model years 2024 and 2025 and 10% for 2026. Read the full story.

New gig: Retired BRPD Deputy Chief Robert McGarner has been named head of security for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. This hiring comes almost two years after McGarner’s retirement in October 2020. The Baton Rouge native spent 32 years with BRPD, much of that time investigating homicides. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.