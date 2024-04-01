Roundup: LSU-Iowa rematch / U.S. manufacturing / United Airlines

Elite Eight: Two of the nation’s top-scoring offenses will go head-to-head on Monday night at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN when the LSU Lady Tigers (31-4) and Iowa Hawkeyes (32-4) battle in an Elite Eight matchup. Last year’s championship game between the two teams drew a record 9.9 million viewers on ABC. Tonight’s broadcast could top that number as both teams compete for a chance to advance to the Final Four in Cleveland. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Looking up: U.S. manufacturing grew for the first time in 18 months in March as production rebounded sharply and new orders increased, but employment at factories remained subdued and prices for inputs pushed higher. Read more from Reuters.

Unpaid time off: United Airlines is asking pilots to take unpaid time off next month, citing late-arriving aircraft from Boeing, according to a note sent to pilots. It’s another example of how Boeing’s customers say the manufacturer’s production problems and safety crisis are impacting their growth plans. Read more from CNBC.