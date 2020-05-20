Roundup: Louisiana elections / NCAA / Pier 1 closures 

Mail-in ballots: A House committee Tuesday rejected 9-5 a bill by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, that would have allowed all registered voters to vote by mail in all state elections, including this fall’s presidential contest, The News Star reports. Landry’s bill would not mandate voting by mail but simply allow it to be used more broadly. The bill failed in a party-line vote, with Republicans opposing it and Democrats supporting it. Read the full story.

Athlete endorsements: The NCAA last month moved one step closer to allowing college athletes to accept endorsement money with an approval for the concept from its Board of Governors—as long as it can keep some control over those payments to ensure they aren’t booster payments in disguise, The Wall Street Journal reports. However, the NCAA needs an antitrust exemption from Congress to move forward with its plan. Read the full story.

Ceasing operations: Pier 1 Imports Inc. says it will seek bankruptcy court approval to wind down its brick-and-mortar operations after the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for the U.S. retailer to find a buyer, Bloomberg reports. The company said in a statement Tuesday it intends to sell its inventory and remaining assets including its intellectual property and e-commerce business through the court-supervised process. Pier 1 filed to begin an orderly wind-down “as soon as reasonably possible” after stores are able to reopen following government-mandated closures because of the pandemic. Read the full story.