Roundup: Life insurance payouts / Long COVID / Apple’s $19 sweet spot 

On the rise: The COVID-19 pandemic last year drove the biggest increase in death benefits paid by U.S. life insurers since the 1918 influenza epidemic, according to the American Council of Life Insurers. Death-benefit payments rose 15.4% in 2020 to $90.43 billion, mostly due to the pandemic. In 1918, payments surged 41%. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Careers ended: Across America, many of the nearly 50 million people infected with the coronavirus continue to suffer from persistent long-term symptoms, with a smaller subset experiencing such unbearable fatigue and other maladies that they can’t work, forcing them to drop out of the workforce, abandon careers and rack up huge debts, The Washington Post reports. Based on published studies and their own experience treating patients, several medical specialists say 750,000 to 1.3 million patients likely remain so sick for extended periods that they can’t return to the workforce full time. Read the full story.

Apple’s secret: Ever wonder why almost every tech accessory from Apple seems to be priced at $19? While Apple declines to comment on its pricing structure, tech industry analysts say there are a few reasons the company might fixate on that number, The Wall Street Journal reports. Nineteen, they say, is just right—neither too high nor too low to turn off the company’s target customers. When you’re buying a big-ticket item like an iPhone 13 ($799) or a MacBook Pro ($1,999), that $19 add-on effectively disappears into your shopping cart. And yet, the analysts say, the price is high enough to suggest you’re buying a superior product—even if it isn’t. Read more.