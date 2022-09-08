Roundup: Lantern Awards / Lecture on SCOTUS / I-12 lane closures 

Nominations open: Louisiana Economic Development is accepting nominations for the 44th annual Lantern Awards, which recognizes manufacturers from each of Louisiana’s eight regional planning and development districts that have demonstrated a sustained record of business excellence and community involvement. Get more information or nominate here.

Visiting professor: LSU Law today announced that New Orleans native Nicholas Lemann, a professor and dean emeritus at Columbia Journalism School, will speak about the Supreme Court and civil rights at a visiting professor lecture on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Lod Cook Alumni Center. The event is free and open to the public. Get more information here.

Roadwork: Motorists should expect intermittent nighttime lane closures for maintenance work on Interstate 12 eastbound between the I-10 split and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The closures will take place each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15. WBRZ-TV has the full story.