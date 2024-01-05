Roundup: LADA president / Volunteer awards / Student loan servicers 

New leadership: The Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association announced recently it has appointed Coulter McMahen as its new president and chief executive officer. McMahen joins LADA from law firm Taylor Porter. He fills the role left behind by Will Green, who was tapped to head up the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry in September.

Commitment to community: Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are seeking nominations for outstanding volunteers and national service members for the 2024 Champions of Service Awards. Nominations are open to any person, group, or business who has made significant contributions to volunteerism in Louisiana. Nominations will close on Jan. 31. Get more information here.

Late billing statements: The Biden administration is docking more than $2 million in payments to student loan servicers that failed to send billing statements on time after the end of a coronavirus pandemic payment freeze. The Education Department said today it will withhold payments from Aidvantage, EdFinancial and Nelnet for failing to meet their contractual obligations. Read more.