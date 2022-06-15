Roundup: Joe Burrow / Jeff Landry / Ochsner ranking  

Next contract: Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, whom the Cincinnati Bengals selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, will be eligible for a second contract once the 2022 NFL season is over. However, when Burrow was asked if he thinks about how much that new contract might be worth, he says the money is not at the top of his priority list. Watch the interview on NBC Sports.

Discrimination guidance: Half of the state attorneys general in the country, including Louisiana’s Jeff Landry, want the Biden administration to walk back new federal guidance on sex-based discrimination for schools and other organizations that receive federal money for food programs. The AGs, 26 of the 27 Republicans in those offices across the country, claim in a letter to Biden that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s guidance means states, local agencies and programs that receive federal food dollars through the Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could lose funding if they don’t comply, including in hiring practices. Read more from The Center Square.

Top children’s hospital: Ochsner Hospital for Children in Jefferson was named No. 1 in Louisiana in the new Best Children’s Hospitals 2022-23 rankings published today by U.S. News & World Report. This is the second consecutive year the hospital has earned the top ranking.