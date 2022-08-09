Roundup: Inflation measurements / IRS audits / Netflix streaming

Gasoline prices: Thanks largely to falling gasoline prices, the government’s inflation report for July, to be released Wednesday morning, is expected to show that prices jumped 8.7% from a year earlier—still a sizzling pace but a slowdown from the 9.1% year-over-year figure in June, which was the highest in four decades. Read the full story.

Scrutiny: As the Democrats’ spending plan moves closer to a House vote, one of the more controversial provisions—nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for “enforcement”—has raised questions about who the agency may target for audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig says the added resources are “absolutely not about increasing audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans,” in a recent letter to the Senate. Read the full story from CNBC.

Baton Rouge killer: A Netflix series that tells the story of a Baton Rouge teenager who killed his abusive father is now streaming, WAFB-TV reports. The series, I Just Killed My Dad, was released today and premiered with three episodes. Read the full story.