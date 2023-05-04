Roundup: I-10 widening / Mortgage rates / Facebook sanctions 

Possible slowdown: The Department of Transportation and Development sent out a notice today warning drivers of additional work activity along Interstate 10 from the Interstate 110 Interchange to City Park Lake near Dalrymple Drive. Crews will be testing piles and shafts in order to gather design parameters for the widening of the elevated roadway, and it may slow traffic. Read more about the notice from WAFB-TV.

Slightly lower: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged lower this week, a modest boost for homebuyers as a stubbornly low inventory of properties for sale fuels bidding wars in many markets. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 6.39% from 6.43% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says. Read more.

Privacy concerns: The Federal Trade Commission this week proposed barring Facebook parent Meta from profiting off data it collects from young users, accusing the company of misleading parents and repeatedly violating a 2020 privacy order. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.