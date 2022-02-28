Roundup: I-10 crash / Amazon’s Alexa / Wage gains

Back open: A deadly crash in Ascension Parish shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at about 4:30 a.m. today, WBRZ-TV reports. The wreck, which Louisiana State Police say killed one person, involved an overturned pickup near Sorrento. The westbound side of the highway remained closed for hours at the scene of the crash, though the roadway has since reopened. Read the full story.

Telemed: Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices. Customers can tell the voice assistant Alexa that they want to talk to a doctor, and that will prompt a call back on the device from a Teladoc physician. Read the full story.

Young workers: The country’s youngest workers are securing the fastest wage increases of any age group, the only one whose gains have outpaced inflation. Median hourly wages for workers age 16 to 24 were 10.6% higher in January than a year earlier, far exceeding the 4% overall gain for all workers, according to Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank data. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.