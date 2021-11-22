Roundup: Hunting for recruiters / Gasoline prices fall / SBA guidance 

Short supply: Recruiters are busier than ever in today’s labor market, and there aren’t enough of them to go around, The Wall Street Journal reports. As companies strain to fill openings, from the C-suite to the shop floor, postings for recruiter positions have exploded, more than doubling since the start of the year, according to recruiting-software company iCIMS. Much like their clients, recruiting and search firms say it is harder than ever to hire for their own ranks, even for a job that can pay less-experienced recruiters in the low six figures to fill high-demand finance and technology roles. Read the full story.

Road trip season: According to a survey by GasBuddy of 361 stations in the Baton Rouge area, gas prices have fallen slightly ahead of Thanksgiving. Gas prices have dropped 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.04 as of Monday, Nov. 22. Compared to a month ago, prices are 7.3 cents per gallon lower but stand $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest station in Baton Rouge is priced at $2.72 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Update: On Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced updated guidance for COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program applicants to better serve small business owners in need, while funding remains available. See the new guidance.