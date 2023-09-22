Roundup: Hollywood strikes / Secretary of state race/ Small business confidence

Gauging support: Public support for the writers and actors on strike in Hollywood is strong, but not necessarily strong enough to change consumers viewing habits. Read the full story from AP.

Election Day: Five candidates for Secretary of State laid out their positions on elections and business services on Thursday, offering competing visions for improving the agency. Read the full story from The Center Square.

On the rise: Small business owners are more optimistic than they have been since early 2020, reports Inc. The Q3 Small Business Index shows that overall confidence in the economy is up, with 33% of those surveyed saying it is in good health compared to 24% in the second quarter. The number of business owners who are confident about the state of local economies also increased to 38% from 30%. Read more.