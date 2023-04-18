Roundup: Hemp products / Southwest Airlines / FTC crackdown 

THC debate: Louisiana lawmakers today debated legislation to pull currently legal THC products off of shelves, saying the Legislature was hoodwinked into legalizing consumable hemp products with enough of the chemical—a form of which is also found in marijuana—to make users high. Hemp entrepreneurs testified that the bills lawmakers are considering would destroy the burgeoning industry and wipe out thousands of jobs. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Planes grounded: Southwest Airlines planes were briefly grounded nationwide today for what the airline called an intermittent technology issue, leading to more than 1,800 delayed flights just four months after the carrier suffered a much bigger meltdown over the Christmas travel rush. Read more.

Warning to companies: The Federal Trade Commission warned approximately 670 companies of the penalties they could face if they mislead consumers with unsubstantiated product claims, part of a continuing effort to reestablish the agency’s authority to penalize brands that engage in deceptive marketing practices. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.