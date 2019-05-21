Roundup: Health care executive order / Brookstown gets the green / Nungesser at WBR chamber

New task force: Gov. John Bel Edwards today issued an Executive Order establishing the Protecting Health Coverage in Louisiana Task Force, following efforts to repeal the protections offered to Louisianans with pre-existing medical conditions. The Task Force includes the governor, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health, the Insurance Commissioner, the Attorney General, members of the Louisiana Legislature, representatives of the insurance industry and health care consumer groups and experts in economic and fiscal modeling. Read the governor’s announcement.

Green ribbon: The U.S. Department of Education released the names of the 2019 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, with Brookstown Middle School in Baton Rouge earning the designation. Across the country, 35 schools are being honored for their efforts to address health and wellness, environmental impact and sustainability. See the full list.

Westside story: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will give a keynote speech highlighting Baton Rouge tourism at the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon on Wednesday at noon at the Lod Cook Hotel & Conference Center.