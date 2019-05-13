Roundup: Greenwell Springs wash out / Wellness Studio expands / Utah to the gulf  

Roadblock: Damage from this weekend’s heavy rain has washed out a portion of Greenwell Springs Road north of Hooper Road, WAFB-TV reports. A drainage pipe started to sink during the flooding, causing the road damage. Read the full story.

Growing: Mental health practice, The Wellness Studio, has expanded its Baton Rouge office on Highland Road, taking over the space next door. The expansion will give the practice more four more rooms to hold sessions and the company plans to hire more staff members.

New lines: Investor Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners LP and rail operator Rio Grande Pacific Corp on Friday disclosed plans to build a $1.5 billion rail line that would transport heavy crude from Utah to connections to the Gulf Coast, Reuters reports. The project aims to deliver about 400,000 barrels per day of Uinta basin crude to Gulf Coast refineries, including in Louisiana. Read the full story.