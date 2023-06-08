Roundup: Governor’s remarks / River Road walking paths / Google news 

Post-session statements: Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference about the legislative session roughly 30 minutes after lawmakers adjourn at 6 p.m. today. Immediately following Edwards’ remarks, Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder will hold their own joint news conference. Watch Edwards’ speech online here.

Pedestrian safety: The Downtown Development District is using a $100,000 grant to put in new walking paths along River Road with construction set to begin next year. One path will extend from the IBM building to the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center and the other will go from the Hollywood Casino to the nearby Riverview Condominiums complex. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Paying news outlets: Google says a long-delayed product that pays news publishers to feature their content will launch in the U.S. this summer, part of what the company says is an effort to support media outlets. The debut of the product, called Google News Showcase, comes as various countries around the world have passed or are considering legislation to help publishing companies get payments from technology companies. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.