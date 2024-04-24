Roundup: GOP leader / Ascension Parish assessor / Noncompete ban

New leadership: Cory Dennis has been appointed as the new executive director of the Republican Party of Louisiana. Dennis, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, worked at the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office prior to serving as campaign manager for Jeff Landry’s gubernatorial campaign. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Arrested: The former deputy of the Ascension Parish Assessor’s Office was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly changed tax values for his personal property. Jail records said 44-year-old Justin Champlin was booked for two counts of computer tampering, two counts of injuring public records and one count of malfeasance in office. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Challenged: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country’s largest business lobby, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to strike down a federal agency’s near-total ban on employers requiring workers to sign agreements not to join rivals or launch competing businesses. Read more from Reuters.