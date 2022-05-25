Roundup: Flood watch / Housing shortage / Mortgage demand 

Rainstorms: A flood watch has been posted for the Capital Region, with the watch effective through noon on Thursday for most of the area. Additionally, the Weather Prediction Center has now posted a Level 3/4 (moderate) risk of flooding for areas near and southwest of Baton Rouge. WAFB-TV has the latest on today’s storms.

Turning a corner: The housing market turned a corner in April as the inventory crunch showed signs of easing, according to a new report from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. The 9% year-over-year decline in homes for sale was the smallest since March 2020 and the first single-digit drop since the start of the pandemic. While inventory remained at a record low, it fell at a relatively slow pace. See the report.

Refinancing drops: Mortgage rates turned lower for the second straight week, but it wasn’t enough to boost demand for either new purchase loans or refinances, according to a weekly report from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Last week, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to 5.46% from 5.49%. Applications to refinance a home loan dropped 2% for the week and were 75% lower than the same week one year ago. Read the full story from CNBC.