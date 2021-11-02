Roundup: Facebook facial recognition / Antitrust suit / BRAC economic outlook

Deleted: Facebook says it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people. Researchers and privacy activists have spent years raising questions about the use of facial recognition technology, citing studies that found it worked unevenly across boundaries of race, gender or age. Read the full story.

Publishing consolidation: The Justice Department is suing to block a $2.2 billion book publishing deal that would have reshaped the industry, saying consolidation would hurt authors and, ultimately, readers. German media giant Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, already the largest American publisher, wants to buy New York-based Simon & Schuster, whose authors include Stephen King, Hillary Clinton and John Irving, from TV and film company ViacomCBS. Read more.

2022: Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp and Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald will present BRAC’s annual economic outlook report, looking forward to 2022, on Dec. 7, at the Main Library on Goodwood. Get more information here.