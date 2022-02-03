Roundup: Entrepreneurial training / COVID tests / Used car prices 

Free program: Build Baton Rouge is hosting an entrepreneurial training program this spring, aimed to help local business owners or prospective entrepreneurs with project management and risk assessments. The free, virtual training program will have weekly meetings for five weeks. Get more information.

Medicare coverage: The Biden administration, seeking to fill a frustrating gap in coverage for COVID-19 tests, today announced that people with Medicare will be able to get free over-the-counter tests much more easily in the coming weeks. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Medicare will cover up to eight free tests per month, starting in early spring. The tests will be handed out at participating pharmacies and other locations. They’ll be available to people who have Medicare’s Part B outpatient benefit. Read more.

Signs of easing: Used-car prices may be starting to soften, research suggests. After surging through the pandemic by as much as 50%, prices in the used car market showed some easing in the last three weeks of January, according to car-shopping app CoPilot, which tracks daily prices at dealerships across the country. CNBC has the full story.