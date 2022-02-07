Roundup: Entergy rebrand / Produce prices / Airline buyout 

New logo: Entergy today launched a corporate rebranding with a refreshed logo. The full implementation of the company’s visual transformation is expected to take several months, including on outdoor signage, fleet vehicles, bucket trucks and elsewhere. See the announcement.

Inflation: After months of rising food prices largely sparing produce, inflation has hit fruits and vegetables and could even drive up the price of Super Bowl guacamole, The Washington Post reports. The average price-per-pound of fresh vegetables shipped in December was 19% higher than a year earlier, and fresh fruit was up 10% from the previous year, according to the research firm NPD Group. Read the full story.

Frontier eyes Spirit: Frontier is offering to buy Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will create the nation’s fifth largest carrier. The tie-up is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities. The companies said this morning that the transaction will provide more low-cost fares for more travelers to destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Read more.