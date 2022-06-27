Roundup: Entergy bonus incentive / Bills signed / Vaccine mandate 

Facility upgrades: Entergy is rolling out a program this summer that offers companies cash incentives when they apply to complete energy-saving facility upgrades. The limited-time financial incentive is available to help commercial and industrial businesses make energy efficiency upgrades to their buildings or facilities and is intended for new projects submitted and approved now through July 31. Get more information.

New laws: Following the Louisiana Legislature’s regular session, Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed dozens of bills into law. Among those signed today are TOPS scholarship exceptions due to Hurricane Ida and a new policy regarding cosmetics products tested on animals. See the latest list, compiled by WAFB-TV.

Update: In a reversal for President Joe Biden, a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday agreed to reconsider its own April ruling that allowed the administration to require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The new order from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans vacates an earlier ruling by a three-judge panel that upheld the mandate. Biden had issued an order Sept. 9, 2021, requiring that more than 3.5 million federal executive branch workers undergo vaccination. Read the full story.