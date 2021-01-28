Roundup: Energy legislation / CABL award / GM electric pledge

Response to Biden: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La, along with several other senators have introduced the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources Act of 2021. The POWER Act would prohibit the president or his secretaries of the interior, agriculture, and energy departments from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without congressional approval in response to President Joe Biden’s executive actions to suspend oil and gas leases. A House companion version of the bill is being sponsored by Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., and co-sponsored by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, among others.

Top honors: The Council for A Better Louisiana today announced that Louisiana Public Broadcasting President and CEO Beth Courtney has been awarded the annual Robert B. Hamm Award for Distinguished Public Service. The presentation was made virtually at CABL’s 58th annual meeting. Courtney took the helm of LPB in 1985, becoming one of the first women in the country to assume a prominent leadership role in the broadcast industry.

2035 deadline: General Motors said Thursday that it will end the sale of all gasoline and diesel powered passenger cars and light sport utility vehicles by 2035, marking an historic turning point for the big U.S.-based carmaker and a future full of new electric vehicles for American motorists, The Washington Post reports. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra, who antagonized many climate experts by embracing President Donald Trump’s relaxation of fuel efficiency targets, says the company will eliminate all tailpipe emissions from light duty vehicles by that date. Read the full story.