Roundup: Emerge alums running / July robocalls / Post hurricane dredging 

Graduates: Emerge Louisiana, a nonprofit organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, announced it expects 25 graduates to qualify for the upcoming October elections. See the Emerge website for a list of the group’s alumnae, and see Business Report’s coverage of ongoing political races in the area here.

Sending to voicemail: Louisiana had the most robocalls per person in July, with cell phone users getting as many as 27 calls each, according to YouMail, a robocall blocking service provider. Americans received 4.7 billion robocalls in July, up 7.5% from June, though still down more than 10% from the all-time high of 5.2 billion robocalls in March. U.S. phone owners have received just under 34 billion robocalls already this year. Read the full report.

Digging deeper: A 36-mile-long canal used by the oil and gas industry to move equipment and materials offshore requires dredging after Hurricane Barry brought in four to five feet of sediment, the Houma Courier reports. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to spend roughly $5 million to fully dredge the silted section of the Houma Navigation Canal to a depth of 15 feet. The corps had already allocated about $4 million to dredge the inland reaches of the canal this year in its 2019 Work Plan. Read the full story.