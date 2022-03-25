Roundup: Election day / Primary Care Collaborative / Business development summit 

Geaux vote: Polls open for the March 25 special election at 7 a.m. tomorrow, where Baton Rouge voters will elect a district judge, a state representative and a member of the Metro Council. To see where your polling location is and view a sample ballot check the secretary of state website here. Read Business Report founder and former publisher Rolfe McCollister’s endorsements for the election, free to all readers, from a recent edition of Business Report here.

Open for patients: Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, today announced it has opened its new health center in north Baton Rouge on Plank Road. The nonprofit health care provider has been planning the 12,000-square-foot, full-purpose medical facility since 2019. The location, near successful mixed-use development Howell Place, is a couple of miles north of the most blighted areas of Plank Road targeted for redevelopment in Build Baton Rouge’s master plan.

​Deadline nearing: The registration deadline is fast approaching for the 2022 Louisiana Small Business Summit, the annual Louisiana Economic Development event that connects small business leaders with an array of resources available to them from the state. The summit will take place Tuesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Registration is open through March 29. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.