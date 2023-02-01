Roundup: Ehrhardt Group / Construction spending / More layoffs 

Baton Rouge location: Gulf South public relations firm The Ehrhardt Group today announced it has opened a Baton Rouge location, the company’s first outside of New Orleans. The new office is in the One American Place building on North Street downtown. Read the company’s announcement.

December dip: National nonresidential construction spending decreased by 0.5% in December, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published today by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $943.5 billion for the month. See the ABC analysis.

Joining the list: FedEx, Rivian Automotive, and DraftKings have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10%. Rivian said that it is cutting 6% of its workforce, or about 840 jobs, and DraftKings is cutting about 140 jobs. Read the full story.