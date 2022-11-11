Roundup: Dec. 10 election / Basin bridge traffic / Student loan forgiveness  

More amendments: Voters’ minds may still be muddled from deciphering proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution in the Nov. 8 election, but they have three more proposed amendments to consider on the Dec. 10 ballot. Read more about the amendments from USA Today Network.

Delays: A pothole forced police to close off an eastbound lane on the bridge across the Atchafalaya Basin, causing major delays for drivers on Interstate 10 heading into Baton Rouge. Louisiana State Police said the right, eastbound lane on the bridge near Whiskey Bay was closed off after DOTD workers found the hole. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Applications closed: The Biden administration has stopped accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down its plan on Thursday evening. The suspension of the forgiveness program comes shortly after a federal judge in Texas rejected President Joe Biden’s executive action in August to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of Americans. CNBC has the full story.

