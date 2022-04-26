Roundup: Consumer confidence / Coronavirus antibodies / US home sales  

Dampened: U.S. consumer confidence dampened slightly in April but remains high even as inflation continues to cloud optimism about the rest of the year. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index—which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future—edged down to 107.3 in April, from 107.6 in March. The business research group’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, also dipped modestly this month to 152.6 from 153.8 in March. Read the full report.

Immunity: Three out of every five people in the U.S. now have antibodies from a previous COVID-19 infection—with the proportion even higher among children—demonstrating how widespread the virus was during the winter omicron surge, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more from CNBC.

Plunging: Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled in March as soaring mortgage rates and prices reduced affordability; but the housing market remains supported by an acute shortage of previously owned properties. New home sales plunged 8.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. February’s sales pace was revised higher to 835,000 units from the previously reported 772,000 units. Reuters has the full story.