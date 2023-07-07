Roundup: College Drive delays / LSU baseball / Oil prices 

Road repairs: Drivers can expect delays on College Drive this evening and into Saturday afternoon as workers make repairs to the roadway. The southbound side of College Drive will be reduced to one lane between Interstate 10 and Concord Avenue starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. Saturday. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

MLB draft: The 2023 MLB Draft begins Sunday and there might not be another program in the nation more involved with this year’s proceedings than LSU. There’s a better chance than not that the Tigers will become the first program ever to have players chosen Nos..1 and 2 in the draft—Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews. Read more draft predictions about LSU players from USA Today Network.

Six-week high: Oil prices climbed about 2% to a six-week high on Friday as supply concerns outweighed fears that further interest rate hikes could slow economic growth and reduce demand for oil. Brent futures rose 1.8%, to $77.93 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1%, to $73.31. Read the full story from Reuters.