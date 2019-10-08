Roundup: Check your polling location / Skincare Aesthetics expands / Trampoline park opening

Get out the vote: East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is urging voters to verify the location of their polling place before election day, because the Metro Council adopted changes to a number of voting precincts to comply with state law earlier this year. Voters can verify their polling place and view a sample ballot by searching their name on the Geaux Vote app, searching their name on the Secretary of State’s website or by calling the Registrar of Voters office at 389-3940.

Expansion: Anthony Stephens announced he is opening a second Skincare Aesthetics clinic on Perkins Road tomorrow. The office will serve as an alternative for individuals to get his services. Read a recent Business Report story about the up and coming cosmetics industry in Baton Rouge.

Jumping: Urban Air Adventure Park is opening in Denham Springs near Bass Pro Shops in the next two weeks and will feature trampolines, bumper cars, and a zip line. Company spokesperson Carolyn McLean said last year the franchise will employ about 100 full- and part-time employees. The business was originally slated to open earlier this year, but was delayed.