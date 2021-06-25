Roundup: Campus Federal / USPS slowdown / Superdome policies

New branch: Campus Federal Credit Union has filed a permit application for a two-story, 27,500-square-foot office building on Siegen Lane. The building would house credit union operations and include a CFCU branch.

Delivery delays: Countless communities will see mail service slow down by as much as a day under the U.S. Postal Service’s new strategic restructuring plan, a Washington Post analysis shows. Louisiana’s mail services could slow down by about half a day. The proposed service standards, or the amount of time the agency says it should take to deliver a piece of first-class mail, represent the biggest slowdown of mail services in more than a generation. Read the full story.

Vaxxed or masked: Officials with New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center will require most guests to wear masks at any events that are at 100% capacity this summer, WWL-TV reports. However, earlier this week, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office indicated that masks might not be required of everyone, saying that some might be able to go without if they have proof of vaccination. Read the full story.