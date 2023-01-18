Roundup: BoomNation growth / Fed rate hikes / Adderall shortage 

Job connections: Baton Rouge-based startup BoomNation this week reported an 8,000% increase in users of its app in 2022. BoomNation is a platform designed to connect tradespeople with employers, similar to LinkedIn. Nearly 10,000 job applications were processed through the app in 2022. Read more about the startup from a past Daily Report.

Working as intended: Growing evidence that high inflation is finally easing shows that the Federal Reserve’s sharp interest rate hikes are working as intended, says Loretta Mester, a key Fed policymaker. But further rate hikes are still needed, she says, to decisively crush the worst inflation bout in four decades. Other Fed officials also have recently said they were encouraged by a series of milder readings on inflation and wage growth. Read more.

Out of stock: Local patients are searching far and wide for pharmacies carrying Adderall or similar drugs but coming up short as pharmacies nationwide struggle to fill prescriptions, WBRZ-TV reports. The shortage of medication began in October 2022, with the Federal Drug Administration announcing one of the drug’s most prolific generic manufacturers was facing an employee shortage that affected production. Read the full story.