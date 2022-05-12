Roundup: Bonds crashing / Rising mortgage rates / Telly Awards 

Investors hit: High-quality U.S. bonds have lost more than 10% so far this year and are on pace for one of their worst years in history. The investors feeling it the most are the very ones who invest conservatively, favoring bonds instead of stocks in hopes of securing historically steady returns. To put the misery in context: This year’s loss so far is more than three times greater than the worst year on records going back to 1976. Read the full story.

Continued ascent: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up again this week, with interest on the key 30-year loan at its highest level since 2009. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the 30-year rate ticked up to 5.3% from 5.27% last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 2.94% a year ago. Read more.

Baton Rouge judge: Stan Levy, founder and CEO of Baton Rouge-based SASSO Agency, will serve on the judging council for the 43rd annual Telly Awards, SASSO announced today. Devoted to discovering excellence in video and television across all screens, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers worldwide.