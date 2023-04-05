Roundup: Bluebonnet closure / Fewer Louisiana children / Election bills 

Fuel spill: A reported fuel spill forced first responders to shut down part of Bluebonnet Boulevard late this morning. Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say crews are in the process of clearing the spill so the road can reopen. Read the latest from WBRZ-TV.

Declining numbers: Louisiana’s childhood population fell by around 3% between 2010 and 2020, a report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows, following a nationwide trend of shrinking child populations. The U.S. saw its percentage of those under 18 fall 2.2 percentage points from the 2010 census to the 2020 census. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Voting ‘integrity’: Louisiana Republicans will try for the third year in a row to enact new election laws, including two that Gov. John Bel Edwards previously blocked. Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin this week previewed his legislative package for the 2023 regular session, which begins Monday. The bills would provide “election integrity” for Louisiana, according to Ardoin. Read more about the legislation from Louisiana Illuminator.