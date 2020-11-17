Roundup: Baton Rouge Mardi Gras / Retail growth / Twitter changes 

Modified events: Baton Rouge city-parish officials plan to meet with Mardi Gras event organizers this week to discuss any event plans for the upcoming Mardi Gras season. “At this point, we expect to have modified events in light of the pandemic to ensure we protect our economy and health. We will keep you informed as more details are finalized,” says city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong in a prepared statement.

Sluggish gain: Retail sales in the U.S. grew a sluggish 0.3% in October, even as retailers offered early holiday discounts online and in stores. A surge in coronavirus infections nationwide and the expiration of a $600 weekly boost to unemployment checks over the summer has slowed spending by Americans and contributed to the slowest retail sales growth since this spring, when the pandemic shuttered stores, theaters, restaurants and workplaces. Economists had expected sales to rise 0.5%, already a significant tail off from September’s gain of 1.6%. Read the full story.

Fleets: Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called Fleets, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company says the ephemeral tweets are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets. Read the full story.