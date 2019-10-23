Roundup: Baton Rouge EMS / Gulf oysters / Nike leadership 

Sirens: There’s a nationwide shortage of ambulance services, and East Baton Rouge EMS says it’s facing one as well, WBRZ-TV reports. There are about 200 paramedics on the East Baton Rouge EMS staff, but the organization says it has plenty of positions that need to be filled as the ambulance service deals with an increasing number of 911 calls. Read the full story.

Bottoms up: A new feature from USA Today takes a deep dive into the Louisiana oyster industry and how it has changed in the past few years as the South takes on farming practices common on the east and west coasts. Read the full story here.

Just CEO it: Nike said Tuesday that its longtime CEO Mark Parker is stepping down early next year. He will be replaced by board member John Donahoe, who formerly ran e-commerce company eBay. Parker will become the executive chairman of the board. Nike’s sales have been on the rise as the company focuses on selling more of its swoosh-branded sneakers online and on its apps.