Roundup: Ascension Parish / Blue Cross Blue Shield / Mortgage rates

Nine-month ban: In an effort to address drainage issues and flooding in Ascension Parish, officials approved a nine-month development moratorium Thursday, WBRZ-TV reports. Parish President Clint Cointment, who originally called for a 12-month ban, says the nine-month moratorium advanced by the council does not allow enough time to fully address Ascension’s drainage issues. Read a recent Daily Report story about the issue.

Honored: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. It’s the third straight year Blue Cross has received this recognition. This year, Points of Light also honored Blue Cross with the Civic 50 Volunteer Leader Award. Blue Cross earned the award based on the percentage of employees volunteering and their average number of volunteer hours. See the announcement.

Slight drop: Mortgage rates were mostly lower this week as the economy continued to show signs of recovery from the pandemic recession and recent bursts of inflation were deemed temporary by federal policymakers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the key 30-year home loan fell to 2.93% from 2.96% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.13% a year ago. The rate for a 15-year loan edged up to 2.24% from 2.23% last week. Read the full story.